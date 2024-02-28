Danilov: artificial intelligence has become a step forward for russia, they will be able to interfere in the US presidential election

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30695 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 113410 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 71964 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 278549 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 236505 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 192183 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231401 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251638 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157649 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372160 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 87564 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 110033 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 76175 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 69031 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 44766 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 47343 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 113265 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 278371 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 214189 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 236385 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 20656 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 28714 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28585 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 70865 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 77975 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Danilov: artificial intelligence has become a step forward for russia, they will be able to interfere in the US presidential election

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23339 views

According to Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, russia now has special units that interfere in the elections of every European country using artificial intelligence, which significantly strengthens its disinformation campaigns.

Danilov: artificial intelligence has become a step forward for russia, they will be able to interfere in the US presidential election

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Alexei Danilov said that Moscow now has special units assigned to each country that holds elections in Europe, so russia may interfere in the US presidential election. Danilov said this in an interview with The Times, reports UNN.

Details

According to Danilov, artificial intelligence has allowed russia to significantly strengthen its disinformation campaigns designed to sow division and influence public opinion, and that Moscow now has special units dedicated to each country holding elections in Europe.

Artificial intelligence is a huge step forward for russia, and it exponentially increases the impact of their interference. Previously, Moscow relied on armies of workers who manually spread online disinformation from a "troll factory" in St. Petersburg on social media platforms such as Telegram, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Now, just "two or three" agents can create tens of thousands of seemingly genuine fake accounts

- Danilov said

He added that as Republican opposition to Ukraine's funding grows, Moscow is likely to try to interfere in the 2024 US elections.

Danilov also noted that Moscow's network of informants and agents around the world is so large that it is impossible to remove russian interference.

Recall

As part of their disinformation campaign against Ukraine, russian agents share more than 166 million posts on social media every week.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Alexey Danilov
The Times
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Europe
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02