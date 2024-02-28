Danilov: artificial intelligence has become a step forward for russia, they will be able to interfere in the US presidential election

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Alexei Danilov said that Moscow now has special units assigned to each country that holds elections in Europe, so russia may interfere in the US presidential election. Danilov said this in an interview with The Times, reports UNN.

Details

According to Danilov, artificial intelligence has allowed russia to significantly strengthen its disinformation campaigns designed to sow division and influence public opinion, and that Moscow now has special units dedicated to each country holding elections in Europe.

Artificial intelligence is a huge step forward for russia, and it exponentially increases the impact of their interference. Previously, Moscow relied on armies of workers who manually spread online disinformation from a "troll factory" in St. Petersburg on social media platforms such as Telegram, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Now, just "two or three" agents can create tens of thousands of seemingly genuine fake accounts - Danilov said

He added that as Republican opposition to Ukraine's funding grows, Moscow is likely to try to interfere in the 2024 US elections.

Danilov also noted that Moscow's network of informants and agents around the world is so large that it is impossible to remove russian interference.

Recall

As part of their disinformation campaign against Ukraine, russian agents share more than 166 million posts on social media every week.