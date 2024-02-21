Czech Republic summons russian ambassador over navalny's death in colony

Prague has summoned russian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Alexander Zmievsky in connection with the death of russian politician alexei navalny in a Siberian colony. This was stated by Czech Foreign Ministry spokesman Daniel Drake, Radio Prague Internationala reported, UNN wrote.

Details

I can confirm that Minister Lipavsky has decided to summon the russian ambassador over the death of Alexei Navalny. The Czech Republic called for an explanation of the circumstances of Navalny's death and the reasons for not releasing his body to his family - Drake said

Addendum

Following the news of the death of the russian politician, who, according to the official report, died on February 16, the foreign ministries of Sweden, Finland, Spain, Germany, Norway, Poland, and other countries also summoned russian ambassadors. Last week, the United Kingdom also did so.

Recall

Representatives of the Investigative Committee of russia informed the lawyers and the politician's mother that his body was sent for chemical examination, which will last 14 days. Therefore, they will not have access to him during this time.

