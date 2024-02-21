Czech Republic summons russian ambassador over navalny's death in colony

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89685 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109183 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151948 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155862 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251765 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174493 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165704 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148370 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226644 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113079 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37482 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71735 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39701 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33040 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65564 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251765 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226644 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212618 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238334 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225072 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 89678 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65564 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71735 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113210 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114094 views
Czech Republic summons russian ambassador over navalny's death in colony

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23059 views

The Czech Republic summoned the russian ambassador to explain the circumstances of alexei navalny's death in Siberia and the reasons for not releasing his body to his family.

Prague has summoned russian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Alexander Zmievsky in connection with the death of russian politician alexei navalny in a Siberian colony. This was stated by Czech Foreign Ministry spokesman Daniel Drake, Radio Prague Internationala reported, UNN wrote.  

Details

I can confirm that Minister Lipavsky has decided to summon the russian ambassador over the death of Alexei Navalny. The Czech Republic called for an explanation of the circumstances of Navalny's death and the reasons for not releasing his body to his family

- Drake said 

Addendum

Following the news of the death of the russian politician, who, according to the official report, died on February 16, the foreign ministries of Sweden, Finland, Spain, Germany, Norway, Poland, and other countries also summoned russian ambassadors. Last week, the United Kingdom also did so.

Recall

Representatives of the Investigative Committee of russia informed the lawyers and the politician's mother that his body was sent for chemical examination, which will last 14 days. Therefore, they will not have access to him during this time.

Britain imposes sanctions against heads of colony where Navalny died21.02.24, 14:47 • 22639 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
praguePrague
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom

