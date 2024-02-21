Britain imposes sanctions against heads of colony where Navalny died

Britain has imposed sanctions against the heads of the Arctic colony, where the Russian oppositionist Alexei Navalny died. This UNN reports with reference to the British Foreign Office.

Details

"The UK has imposed sanctions on six people who headed the penal colony where Navalny died," reads the report.

It is stated that those under sanctions will have their assets frozen and will be banned from traveling to the UK.

Those hit by the sanctions include:

- Colonel Vadim Konstantinovich Kalinin is the head of the Arctic colony IK-3 "Polar Wolf".

- Lieutenant Colonel Korzhov Sergey Nikolaevich - Deputy Chief.

- Lieutenant Colonel Vasily Vydrin - Deputy Chief.

- Lieutenant Colonel Pilipchik Vladimir Ivanovich - Deputy Chief.

- Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vladimirovich Golyakov - Deputy Chief.

- Colonel Obraztsov Alexander Valeryevich - Deputy Chief.

"It is clear that the Russian authorities saw Navalny as a threat and repeatedly tried to silence him. In 2020, FSB officers poisoned him with Novichok, jailed him for his peaceful political activities and sent him to an Arctic colony. No one should doubt the repressive nature of the Russian system," Foreign Secretary David Cameron said.

The UK also calls for Navalny's body to be immediately handed over to his family and for a full and transparent investigation.

Biden says the us is considering new sanctions against russia over navalny's death

It is noted that the UK is the first country to impose sanctions in response to the death of Navalny, a political prisoner who dedicated his life to exposing corruption in the Russian system, calling for free and open politics and holding the Kremlin to account.

Supplement

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny died on February 16, in a correctional colony rf. The causes of death are being established. His death was reported by the Federal Service for the Execution of Punishments of the Russian Federation for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.

The family refuse to give Navalny's body, and the morgue says - he was not taken there.