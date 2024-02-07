Cruise missiles spotted in Lviv and Ternopil regions - Air Force

The Air Force warned that cruise missiles were spotted in the Ternopil region of Lviv, UNN reports.

"A cruise missile in Lviv region is moving towards the border with Poland... The missile has changed its course and is heading towards Lviv!" the message reads.

A cruise missile was also spotted in Ternopil region, north of the regional center.

