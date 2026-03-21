CPD: Russians did not plan to end the war and had been preparing for a spring-summer offensive for a long time

The war in the Middle East has not affected Russia's plans to continue its war against Ukraine. This was stated by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.

Details

According to him, many materials are currently appearing in the media about the fact that the situation in Iran has affected the Russians' plans for offensive attempts.

So, the Russians did not plan to end the war and had been preparing for the spring-summer period and their own offensive attempts for a long time. They deliberately manipulated and dragged out time to achieve this. - Kovalenko noted.

He confirmed that the situation on the oil and fertilizer market may temporarily help the Russians generate additional income, which they will spend on the war.

"However, this situation is still temporary, and analysts understand this; the only question is the timing and the time that Iran and Russia, which is helping it prolong the war, will try to win," the head of the CCD summarized.

Recall

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that for Ukraine, Iran's attempts to block freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz seem painfully familiar, as Russia did the same in the Black Sea.

Putin offered to stop intelligence sharing with Iran if the US stopped providing information to Ukraine - Politico