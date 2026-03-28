CPD: Russia tries to distort its own environmental crimes in the temporarily occupied territories

$43.880.0150.610.24
ukenru
07:00 AM • 56 views
Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving time
March 27, 07:46 PM • 17136 views
Zelenskyy announced that he is negotiating diesel supplies during his visit to the Middle East
Exclusive
March 27, 01:21 PM • 45449 views
Why the Ministry of Health should conduct a comprehensive inspection of Odesa region's healthcare system
Exclusive
March 27, 12:50 PM • 63142 views
How the EU can "bypass" Orban and unblock €90 billion for Ukraine
Exclusive
March 27, 11:09 AM • 40454 views
Search at Poplavsky's: law enforcement investigates embezzlement of about UAH 300 million
Exclusive
March 27, 10:01 AM • 62763 views
"Surcharge for the flag of Ukraine". The "Ukrainian Air Transport Association" spoke about the working conditions of Ukrainian airlines abroad
March 27, 08:55 AM • 32174 views
Ukraine and Saudi Arabia signed a defense cooperation agreement - Zelenskyy announced detailsPhoto
Exclusive
March 27, 05:31 AM • 31271 views
JULIK released a candid song about love and confessed who he is ready to give everything forPhotoVideo
Exclusive
March 27, 12:33 AM • 47708 views
After losing to Sweden, the Ukrainian national team will miss its fourth consecutive World Cup.Photo
March 26, 06:28 PM • 51605 views
Budanov hopes for a large prisoner exchange on EasterVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
1m/s
79%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
IAEA is investigating information about an attack on a nuclear facility in Iran, no increase in radiation levels was detectedMarch 27, 09:03 PM • 12168 views
Movie Reviews 2026: Ukrainian and World PremieresVideoMarch 27, 09:23 PM • 19163 views
Zelenskyy: Pressure on Ukraine will not lead to a quick end to the warMarch 27, 09:26 PM • 13234 views
G7 countries will help unblock the Strait of Hormuz, but there is a conditionMarch 27, 10:32 PM • 10174 views
Attack on Odesa: number of injured increases, including a childPhoto02:39 AM • 17265 views
Publications
Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving time07:00 AM • 48 views
Movie Reviews 2026: Ukrainian and World PremieresVideoMarch 27, 09:23 PM • 19168 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend of March 28-29 for adults and childrenPhotoMarch 27, 04:52 PM • 20451 views
How the EU can "bypass" Orban and unblock €90 billion for Ukraine
Exclusive
March 27, 12:50 PM • 63134 views
"Surcharge for the flag of Ukraine". The "Ukrainian Air Transport Association" spoke about the working conditions of Ukrainian airlines abroad
Exclusive
March 27, 10:01 AM • 62758 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Serhiy Lysak
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears accuses ex-bodyguard of iCloud hack - new high-profile scandalMarch 27, 05:38 PM • 13861 views
Oleksiy Sukhanov revealed whether his heart is currently taken and how he feels about relationshipsMarch 27, 03:21 PM • 18000 views
Pavlo Zibrov revealed his secret to thick mustache - a recipe from the People's Artist of UkraineMarch 27, 01:02 PM • 23247 views
Reese Witherspoon celebrated her anniversary with her family - bright photos from the celebrationVideoMarch 27, 11:30 AM • 28434 views
Elton John celebrated his 79th birthday and received a touching greeting from his husbandVideoMarch 26, 03:55 PM • 34045 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
MIM-104 Patriot
Series

CPD: Russia tries to distort its own environmental crimes in the temporarily occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1690 views

Russia presented a "white paper" with the aim of shifting responsibility for ecocide to Ukraine. The CPD calls this a manipulation to conceal the consequences of aggression.

CPD: Russia tries to distort its own environmental crimes in the temporarily occupied territories

Russia has launched another propaganda campaign aimed at shifting responsibility for the environmental situation in the temporarily occupied territories onto Ukraine itself. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Moscow presented a so-called white paper on the environmental situation in the temporarily occupied territories, prepared by scientific structures controlled by the Russian authorities. The document is presented as "the first comprehensive analysis of environmental damage during the post-Soviet period."

The report materials acknowledge that the war has caused large-scale environmental damage - destruction of forests, soil degradation, water pollution, destruction of protected areas, etc. However, responsibility for these processes is systematically shifted to Ukraine. At the same time, Russia's alleged "restoration activities" in the occupied territories are emphasized.

- stated the CCD.

They emphasize that such rhetoric is manipulative: it was Russia that unleashed the war against Ukraine, which became the key cause of large-scale ecosystem destruction.

"Combat operations, shelling, mining of territories, fires, and destruction of critical infrastructure are direct consequences of Russian aggression. By promoting such 'research,' Russia is trying to avoid responsibility for the ecocide it is committing on Ukrainian lands," the CCD concludes.

Recall

The CCD stated that Russia is systematically turning the issue of water resources in the occupied territories into a tool of propaganda and justification for the war. The Kremlin uses the "water issue" as a justification for the full-scale invasion, as well as to divert attention from real problems with water supply in the temporarily occupied territories.

Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reserves03.03.26, 18:32 • 86261 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Ukraine