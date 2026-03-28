CPD: Russia tries to distort its own environmental crimes in the temporarily occupied territories

Russia has launched another propaganda campaign aimed at shifting responsibility for the environmental situation in the temporarily occupied territories onto Ukraine itself. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Moscow presented a so-called white paper on the environmental situation in the temporarily occupied territories, prepared by scientific structures controlled by the Russian authorities. The document is presented as "the first comprehensive analysis of environmental damage during the post-Soviet period."

The report materials acknowledge that the war has caused large-scale environmental damage - destruction of forests, soil degradation, water pollution, destruction of protected areas, etc. However, responsibility for these processes is systematically shifted to Ukraine. At the same time, Russia's alleged "restoration activities" in the occupied territories are emphasized. - stated the CCD.

They emphasize that such rhetoric is manipulative: it was Russia that unleashed the war against Ukraine, which became the key cause of large-scale ecosystem destruction.

"Combat operations, shelling, mining of territories, fires, and destruction of critical infrastructure are direct consequences of Russian aggression. By promoting such 'research,' Russia is trying to avoid responsibility for the ecocide it is committing on Ukrainian lands," the CCD concludes.

Recall

The CCD stated that Russia is systematically turning the issue of water resources in the occupied territories into a tool of propaganda and justification for the war. The Kremlin uses the "water issue" as a justification for the full-scale invasion, as well as to divert attention from real problems with water supply in the temporarily occupied territories.

Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reserves