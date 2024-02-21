Court seizes property of four Kherson collaborators who supported Russian occupation

The High Anti-Corruption Court has written off the assets of four collaborators from Kherson region in favor of the state. It is notedthat all the defendants supported the actions of the Russian authorities during their occupation of Kherson region and held senior positions in the local administration, UNN reports.

On February 21, the panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied the administrative claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine against four representatives of the Russian authorities in Kherson region and imposed a sanction on them under paragraph 1-1 of part 1 of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions". - the HACC said in a statement.

Details

According to the court's press service, all four defendants are Ukrainian citizens who cooperated with the Russian invaders when they temporarily occupied the Kherson region.

It is noted that they were engaged in spreading pro-Russian propaganda, as well as planning and forming administrations controlled by the Russian authorities, where they later took leadership positions.

The court confiscated the assets owned by the collaborators.

It is noted that the defendants and/or their representatives can file an appeal with the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court within five days of the verdict.

The HACC did not name the defendants in the decision.