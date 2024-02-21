Court seizes property of four Kherson collaborators who supported Russian occupation

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89508 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109166 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151928 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155848 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251740 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174490 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165700 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226636 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37330 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71589 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39552 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32923 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65435 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251740 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226636 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212609 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238322 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225060 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 89508 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65435 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71589 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113205 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114090 views
Court seizes property of four Kherson collaborators who supported Russian occupation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 121625 views

The Anti-Corruption Court has confiscated the assets of four Ukrainian citizens from Kherson region who collaborated with the Russian authorities during the occupation, holding senior positions in the Russian-controlled local administration.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has written off the assets of four collaborators from Kherson region in favor of the state. It is notedthat all the defendants supported the actions of the Russian authorities during their occupation of Kherson region and held senior positions in the local administration, UNN reports.

On February 21, the panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied the administrative claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine against four representatives of the Russian authorities in Kherson region and imposed a sanction on them under paragraph 1-1 of part 1 of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions".

- the HACC said in a statement.

Details

According to the court's press service, all four defendants are Ukrainian citizens who cooperated with the Russian invaders when they temporarily occupied the Kherson region.

It is noted that they were engaged in spreading pro-Russian propaganda,  as well as planning and forming administrations controlled by the Russian authorities, where they later took  leadership positions.

The court confiscated the assets owned by the collaborators.

It is noted that the defendants and/or their representatives can file an appeal with the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court within five days of the verdict.

The HACC did not name the defendants in the decision.

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
khersonKherson

