Court reduces bail for brother of businessman Igor Mazepa to UAH 5 million

The Kyiv Court of Appeal reduced the bail of businessman Igor Mazepa's brother Yuriy, who is a suspect in the case of land seizure near the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant, from about 45 million UAH to 5 million UAH, leaving him in custody. UNN reports with reference to the court's decision.

Details

"The ruling of the investigating judge of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv of January 20, 2024, was canceled and a new one was issued, by which the petition of the senior investigator of the Main Investigation Department of the State Bureau of Investigation was partially satisfied - a preventive measure in the form of detention was applied to the suspect M. for a period until February 27, 2024, inclusive, with the simultaneous determination of bail in the amount of UAH 5,000,000 with the imposition of obligations on the suspect, in case of bail..." - the statement reads.

Addendum

Businessman Igor Mazepa was detained while trying to travel abroad on suspicion of organizing a deal to alienate the land of critical infrastructure - Kyiv hydroelectric power station. Yuriy Mazepa, along with Ihor Mazepa and two other people, is involved in the same case. The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv had previously remanded him in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of about UAH 45 million.

Businessman Igor Mazepa was first placed under arrest with bail of UAH 349 million by the court, and then reduced to UAH 21 million, and he was released on bail.