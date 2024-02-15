Court continues investigation in businessman Mazepa case

Kyiv's Pechersk District Court has extended the pre-trial investigation into businessman Ihor Mazepa, who is a suspect in the case of land seizure near the Kyiv hydroelectric power station, until August 28. UNN reports with reference to a statement from a law firm representing Mazepa.

Details

"The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has extended the pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings against Igor Mazepa to 9 months," the firm said in a Facebook post.

It is noted that the Pechersk court partially granted the request of the State Bureau of Investigation and extended the pre-trial investigation to nine months, that is, until August 28, 2024.

"The investigation motivated its motion by the fact that during the investigation period, sufficient evidence was not collected to prosecute and transfer the criminal case to the court for consideration on the merits," the law firm informs.

In addition, the firm notes that this criminal proceeding was registered in 2014 and has been going on for almost 10 years.

Addendum

The court placed businessman Igor Mazepa under arrest and set bail at UAH 349 million.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld Mazepa's detention, but reduced his bail from over UAH 349 million to UAH 21 million.

Later, Ihor Mazepa was released on bail.

The owner of the investment company Concorde Capital, Ihor Mazepa , was detained while trying to travel abroad on suspicion of organizing a deal to alienate the land of critical infrastructure, the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant.