Construction of drone plant discussed: Air Force Commander meets with Baykar Makina CEO

The Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, met with Baykar Makina CEO Haluk Bayraktar. Oleshchuk said this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

According to him, they discussed the construction of a drone production plant in Ukraine and building up the capabilities of unmanned aircraft in the Air Force.

The parties discussed further bilateral cooperation on unmanned aerial systems, construction of a plant in Ukraine, and building up the capabilities of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine - Oleshchuk summarized.

In addition, the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine presented Khalyuk Bayraktar with the Star of Military Brotherhood award on behalf of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

The Turkish company Baykar, which produces Bayraktar TB2 combat drones, is investing $100 million in three projects in Ukraine