Consequences of the Russian attack: 2.5 thousand consumers in one of Kherson's neighborhoods are without electricity

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 28066 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 49041 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 94378 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 54913 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 112206 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 99751 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112342 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116630 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150089 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115135 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 54019 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106790 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 65624 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 27673 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 52598 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 94200 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 112184 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150073 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140928 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173385 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 22843 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 52598 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133094 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134990 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163400 views
Consequences of the Russian attack: 2.5 thousand consumers in one of Kherson's neighborhoods are without electricity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31769 views

A Russian strike damaged a critical infrastructure facility in Kherson. 2,500 consumers in one of the city's neighborhoods were left without electricity.

A critical infrastructure facility was damaged in yesterday's Russian strike, leaving 2,500 consumers in one of Kherson's neighborhoods without electricity.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin during a telethon, UNN reports.

Yesterday's Russian air strike damaged a critical infrastructure facility, leaving 2,500 consumers in one of Kherson's districts without electricity. We are working on two options to restore power supply

- Prokudin said.

Addendum Addendum

On February 17, it was reported that Kherson had lost power as a result of hostile shelling.

An explosion was recorded in Kharkiv on February 17 as a result of an attack by enemy Shahed drones on the Saltovsky district. 

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
khersonKherson
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising