Consequences of the Russian attack: 2.5 thousand consumers in one of Kherson's neighborhoods are without electricity

A critical infrastructure facility was damaged in yesterday's Russian strike, leaving 2,500 consumers in one of Kherson's neighborhoods without electricity.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin during a telethon, UNN reports.

Yesterday's Russian air strike damaged a critical infrastructure facility, leaving 2,500 consumers in one of Kherson's districts without electricity. We are working on two options to restore power supply - Prokudin said.

On February 17, it was reported that Kherson had lost power as a result of hostile shelling.

An explosion was recorded in Kharkiv on February 17 as a result of an attack by enemy Shahed drones on the Saltovsky district.