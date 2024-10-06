Conflict between blogger Nicholas Karma and a representative of the TCC: police open criminal proceedings

Law enforcement officers have opened a criminal investigation into a conflict in the center of Poltava between blogger Nicholas Karma and a representative of the TCC. This was reported by the National Police, according to UNN.

Police opened a criminal investigation into the conflict in the center of Poltava. The parties to the conflict have been identified. Investigative actions are underway. The police learned about the incident on October 6 from local public media, which reported that a conflict had arisen between two men and the blogger. One of the men allegedly threatened with a gun. In the course of initial operational and investigative actions, police officers identified the parties to the conflict. Investigative actions are currently underway. A pistol similar to a starter pistol was seized and sent for examination ,” the police said.

It is noted that this fact was registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 4 of Article 296 (Hooliganism committed with the use of firearms specially adapted or prepared in advance for inflicting bodily harm). The sanction of the article provides for three to seven years in prison.

The blogger said that while recording an interview with people in Poltava, he heard a group of young men shouting “Now we are hype.” Later, they approached him and asked him about his attitude to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

I can hear a group of people gathered in the background, heroes like the ones who call “Karma” and swear, now we are hype. After my interview was over, they came up and said they wanted to ask me a few questions. I of course refuse, because I've heard everything they think about me and talk about, so I don't want to talk to these people to give them content. The question was as follows: “your reinstatement to the Armed Forces”. I don't say anything. They continued to film me and my cameraman. I said my position that everyone should be in the army or for the army. That was it. But that was not enough for them. My cameraman was reconnecting the equipment and, unfortunately, he did not film these moments. “When I approached this man, I wanted him to show his face to my camera. But his friend ran up behind me and put a gun to my neck. He also threatened eyewitnesses with a gun, people who were there, I don't know them - the blogger said.

In the comments to the post, users began to writethat the man in the video looks like a representative of the TCC Oleksandr Logvinenko.

Roman Istomin, a spokesperson for the Poltava Regional TCC and JV, told Suspilne that the head of the district TCC, Oleksandr Logvinenko, spent time in the city with his family on October 5.

He noticed a man approaching women and asking them various provocative questions. In turn, he also decided to approach and ask two simple questions - his attitude to the Armed Forces and military service. At the same time, he said that he was an officer of the Armed Forces. This is all on the video. Then he walked away. There was no conflict on the part of the officer. However, the blogger ran up to him from behind, grabbed his shoulder and began to confront him openly, using physical force said Istomin.

