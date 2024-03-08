Collected data on AFU airfields in Dnipro region: FSB agent sentenced to 15 years in prison

An FSB agent who operated in the Dnipro region was sentenced to 15 years in prison. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the SBU.

Details

The offender was collecting information for the aggressor about the possible presence of Ukrainian combat aircraft at local airfields. SBU officers prevented this due to the timely exposure of the offender and his detention "red-handed" in July 2022.

At the time, the russian agent was performing another FSB task - photographing the temporary bases of the Armed Forces' terrorist defense units.

According to the investigation, the convict is an employee of a local security firm. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion of russia, the man was remotely recruited by an FSB officer.

Based on the collected evidence, the court found the offender guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). Based on the SBU materials, the court sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property - law enforcement officers summarized.

Addendum

The resident of Dnipro came to the attention of the russian secret service as an ideological supporter of racism who imposed his pro-Kremlin views on others.

After the recruitment, the agent acted according to the "instructions" - first, he received the coordinates of the "necessary" objects from the FSB, and then conducted additional reconnaissance on the ground.

He was also interested in the railroad routes used by the military echelons of the Defense Forces to the front line. In case of obtaining intelligence, the occupiers planned to use it to prepare a series of missile strikes on strategic targets in the region.

Recall

The rector of a church in the Dnipropetrovs'k diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), who supported russia's invasion of Ukraine and justified it in his sermons, was sentenced to 5 years in prison .