In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 10293 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 27060 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 28573 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 179798 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 167312 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 168889 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216516 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248208 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153992 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371392 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Collected data on AFU airfields in Dnipro region: FSB agent sentenced to 15 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20302 views

An FSB agent who worked for a local security firm in Dnipropetrovs'k region was sentenced to 15 years in prison for high treason.

Collected data on AFU airfields in Dnipro region: FSB agent sentenced to 15 years in prison

An FSB agent who operated in the Dnipro region was sentenced to 15 years in prison. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the SBU.

Details

The offender was collecting information for the aggressor about the possible presence of Ukrainian combat aircraft at local airfields. SBU officers prevented this due to the timely exposure of the offender and his detention "red-handed" in July 2022.

At the time, the russian agent was performing another FSB task - photographing the temporary bases of the Armed Forces' terrorist defense units.

According to the investigation, the convict is an employee of a local security firm. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion of russia, the man was remotely recruited by an FSB officer.

Participated in the "meat" assaults on Bakhmut: a group of militants were sentenced to 15 years in prison07.03.24, 16:51 • 26792 views

Based on the collected evidence, the court found the offender guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). Based on the SBU materials, the court sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property

- law enforcement officers summarized. 

Addendum

The resident of Dnipro came to the attention of the russian secret service as an ideological supporter of racism who imposed his pro-Kremlin views on others.

After the recruitment, the agent acted according to the "instructions" - first, he received the coordinates of the "necessary" objects from the FSB, and then conducted additional reconnaissance on the ground.

He was also interested in the railroad routes used by the military echelons of the Defense Forces to the front line. In case of obtaining intelligence, the occupiers planned to use it to prepare a series of missile strikes on strategic targets in the region.

Recall

The rector of a church in the Dnipropetrovs'k diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), who supported russia's invasion of Ukraine and justified it in his sermons, was sentenced to 5 years in prison .

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Dnipro
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Bakhmut
