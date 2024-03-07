Participated in the "meat" assaults on Bakhmut: a group of militants were sentenced to 15 years in prison

Five members of the Russian occupation forces who fought against the Defense Forces in Donetsk region were sentenced to 15 years in prison. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

The court found the traitors guilty under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

paras. 1, 2 Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

ч. 1 Art. 258-3 (participation in a terrorist group or terrorist organization);



ч. 2, Art. 260 (participation in paramilitary or armed groups not provided for by law).



Ukrainian defenders captured militants during the battles near Bakhmut in July and December 2023.

The convicts are residents of the temporarily occupied part of the territory of Luhansk region who voluntarily joined the Russian army at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. One of them was enlisted in the occupation battalion "Storm", which was formed for "meat" attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the village of Kurdyumivka, the SBU said. Before that, the attacker participated in the capture of Popasna.

Ukraine convicts nine judges from occupied Crimea in absentia for treason

According to the SBU military counterintelligence, the other four militants "mobilized" to the 123rd separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian armed forces.

As riflemen and radio operators, they stormed the defensive positions of Ukrainian troops near the village of Spirne, Bakhmut district. The perpetrators also built fortifications and were on duty at Russian checkpoints in the temporarily occupied areas of the region.

In addition, it was established that one of the militants was an artilleryman in the "LPR" terrorist group in 2015 and fired at ATO forces near Debaltseve, the SBU added.