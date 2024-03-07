Participated in the "meat" assaults on Bakhmut: a group of militants were sentenced to 15 years in prison

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17823 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 58327 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 44099 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 214206 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 192323 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177147 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221871 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249421 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155238 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371663 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 173374 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 63259 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 82442 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 45727 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 37978 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 16674 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 58327 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 214206 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 173799 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 192323 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11812 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20737 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21281 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 38265 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 46006 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Participated in the "meat" assaults on Bakhmut: a group of militants were sentenced to 15 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26792 views

Five Russian militants who took part in the "meat" assault on Bakhmut were sentenced to 15 years in prison for high treason and participation in illegal armed groups.

Participated in the "meat" assaults on Bakhmut: a group of militants were sentenced to 15 years in prison

Five members of the Russian occupation forces who fought against the Defense Forces in Donetsk region were sentenced to 15 years in prison. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU

The court found the traitors guilty under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • paras. 1, 2 Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law); 
  • ч. 1 Art. 258-3 (participation in a terrorist group or terrorist organization); 
  •  ч. 2, Art. 260 (participation in paramilitary or armed groups not provided for by law).

Ukrainian defenders captured militants  during the battles near Bakhmut in July and December 2023.

The convicts are residents of the temporarily occupied part of the territory of Luhansk region who voluntarily joined the Russian army at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. One of them was enlisted in the occupation battalion "Storm", which was formed for "meat" attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the village of Kurdyumivka, the SBU said.  Before that, the attacker participated in the capture of Popasna.

Ukraine convicts nine judges from occupied Crimea in absentia for treason27.02.24, 14:27 • 26332 views

According to the SBU military counterintelligence, the other four militants "mobilized" to the 123rd separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian armed forces.

As riflemen and radio operators, they stormed the defensive positions of Ukrainian troops near the village of Spirne, Bakhmut district. The perpetrators also built fortifications and were on duty at Russian checkpoints in the temporarily occupied areas of the region.

In addition, it was established that one of the militants was an artilleryman in the "LPR" terrorist group in 2015 and fired at ATO forces near Debaltseve, the SBU added. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90