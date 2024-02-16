Civilians hit an anti-personnel mine in Kharkiv region: two people killed, another wounded

In Kharkiv region, three civilians exploded on an anti-personnel mine: two people died on the spot, another was injured. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Two people were killed and another injured as a result of an explosion on an unexploded ordnance. The incident occurred today near the village of Dovhenke, Izium district. Preliminarily, the people exploded on an anti-personnel mine - the SES summarized.

The rescuers emphasize that the de-occupied territories are literally "littered" with explosive devices. The State Emergency Service once again reminded of the importance of mine safety rules: move only along checked paths, do not touch suspicious objects, do not try to move them.

