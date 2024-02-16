Civilians hit an anti-personnel mine in Kharkiv region: two people killed, another wounded

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 33140 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 111135 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 118062 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160465 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162783 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262752 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176117 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166695 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148535 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233808 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 80071 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 60330 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 36460 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 72483 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 28933 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 262752 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233808 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 219383 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244897 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 231243 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 111135 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 89681 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 94046 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115732 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116495 views
Civilians hit an anti-personnel mine in Kharkiv region: two people killed, another wounded

Kyiv

 • 25667 views

Two civilians were killed and one injured as a result of an anti-personnel mine explosion in Kharkiv region in Izyum district.

In Kharkiv region, three civilians exploded on an anti-personnel mine: two people died on the spot, another was injured. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details 

Two people were killed and another injured as a result of an explosion on an unexploded ordnance. The incident occurred today near the village of Dovhenke, Izium district. Preliminarily, the people exploded on an anti-personnel mine

- the SES summarized.

The rescuers emphasize that the de-occupied territories are literally "littered" with explosive devices. The State Emergency Service once again reminded of the importance of mine safety rules: move only along checked paths, do not touch suspicious objects, do not try to move them.

Recall

A man was killed in Donetsk region while disassembling an artillery shell, another person was injured.

Second man killed by enemy mine in Kherson region in one day

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
donetskDonetsk
khersonKherson
kharkivKharkiv

