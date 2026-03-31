Chornomorsk Port held its first online auction for the sale of services

The State Enterprise "Chornomorsk Sea Commercial Port" held the first auction in Ukraine for the sale of fertilizer transshipment services on Prozorro.Sales. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba on Telegram, UNN reports.

Chornomorsk Port successfully held the first auction in Ukraine for the sale of transshipment services through Prozorro.Sales. This is an important step towards a new model of operation for state ports - open, competitive, and understandable for business. - the message says.

It is noted that five participants competed for the lot for transshipment of mineral fertilizers. The winner of the tender was Teus Terminal LLC with an offer of UAH 220 per ton of transshipment, while the starting cost of the service at the auction was UAH 197 per ton.

Under the terms of the tender, the port will provide services for transshipment of 50 thousand tons of cargo until September 30, 2026.

It is noted that Chornomorsk Port is selling transshipment services through open tenders for the first time on an experimental basis. Kuleba emphasized that this successful case creates a basis for scaling such mechanisms to the entire maritime industry.

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