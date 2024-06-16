$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang announces a gift of new pandas to Australia during his visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108554 views

During his four-day visit to Australia, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang announced that China will provide a new pair of pandas to the Australian Zoo in Adelaide after the current pair returns to China later this year.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang announces a gift of new pandas to Australia during his visit

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang has begun a four-day visit to Australia by announcing a new pair of pandas to an Australian zoo. This was reported by Reuters , UNN.

Details

Today, Sunday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang kicked off his four-day visit to Australia by announcing China's plans to provide a new pair of pandas to the Australian Zoo in Adelaide. This initiative follows the return of the current pair of pandas to China later this year.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in the South Australian state capital on Saturday evening, emphasized that bilateral relations between China and Australia are "back on track.

Thus, this visit is the first trip to Australia by a Chinese prime minister in seven years.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
Australia
China
