Chinese government special representative Li Hui will visit Ukraine, Russia, and a number of European countries in March to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Xinhua News Agency.

Details

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on February 28 that Li Hui, the Chinese government's special representative for Eurasian affairs, will visit Russia, the European Union headquarters, Poland, Ukraine, Germany, and France starting March 2 to conduct a second round of shuttle diplomacy to promote a political settlement of the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

AddendumAddendum

Li Hui visited the above five countries in May 2023. At that time, the Chinese government's special representative discussed ways to resolve the Ukrainian-Russian confrontation. In August 2023, Li Hui took part in an international conference on Ukraine and Russia in Saudi Arabia, to which the aggressor country did not receive an invitation.

Recall

