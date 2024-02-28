$41.340.03
China's special envoy to visit Ukraine, Russia and the EU for the second round of shuttle diplomacy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26871 views

In March, Chinese Special Envoy Li Hui will visit Ukraine, Russia, and several EU countries for a second round of "shuttle diplomacy" to discuss the settlement of the war in Ukraine.

Chinese government special representative Li Hui will visit Ukraine, Russia, and a number of European countries in March to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Xinhua News Agency.

Details

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on February 28 that Li Hui, the Chinese government's special representative for Eurasian affairs, will visit Russia, the European Union headquarters, Poland, Ukraine, Germany, and France starting March 2 to conduct a second round of shuttle diplomacy to promote a political settlement of the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

AddendumAddendum

Li Hui visited the above five countries in May 2023. At that time, the Chinese government's special representative discussed ways to resolve the Ukrainian-Russian confrontation. In August 2023, Li Hui took part in an international conference on Ukraine and Russia in Saudi Arabia, to which  the aggressor country did not receive an invitation.

Recall

Taiwan's government says it has detected several Chinese surveillance and coast guard ships around its Kinmen archipelago. The incident may be related to the deaths of two Chinese fishermen off Kinmen in mid-May, which may have worsened relations between China and Taiwan.

The 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia includes 10 foreign companies from China, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Thailand, Serbia, Sri Lanka and India for indirectly supporting the Russian military-industrial complex in the war against Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

