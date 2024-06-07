In the United States of America, China was criticized for its decision not to participate in the global world of peace in Switzerland due to the fact that Russians were not invited to the event. They stressed that Beijing's participation would be useful. This was announced on Thursday, June 6, by the press secretary of the US State Department Matthew Miller, reports UNN.

Details

He stressed that representatives of the PRC had previously participated in a dialogue on the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine and their presence was useful.

Of course, we encouraged China to participate in this summit. They were present at previous meetings, and in our opinion, their presence could be useful in this case as well a U.S. foreign ministry official said.

At the same time, Miller stressed that China can take other steps that would bring even greater benefits. For example, Chinese companies should stop helping the Russian military-industrial complex.

