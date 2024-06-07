ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
China's absence from the Swiss peace summit has been criticized by the United States

China's absence from the Swiss peace summit has been criticized by the United States

Kyiv  •  UNN

The United States has criticized China for not attending the world peace summit in Switzerland in connection with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying Beijing's presence would have been helpful.

In the United States of America, China was criticized for its decision not to participate in the global world of peace in Switzerland due to the fact that Russians were not invited to the event. They stressed that Beijing's participation would be useful. This was announced on Thursday, June 6, by the press secretary of the US State Department Matthew Miller, reports UNN.

Details

He stressed that representatives of the PRC had previously participated in a dialogue on the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine and their presence was useful.

Of course, we encouraged China to participate in this summit. They were present at previous meetings, and in our opinion, their presence could be useful in this case as well

a U.S. foreign ministry official said.

At the same time, Miller stressed that China can take other steps that would bring even greater benefits. For example, Chinese companies should stop helping the Russian military-industrial complex.

Ukraine and China hold political consultations: discuss how China can contribute to peace05.06.24, 15:23

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
United States Department of State
Switzerland
China
United States
Ukraine
Poland

