Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

China presents a nuclear battery that generates electricity for 50 years without recharging

China presents a nuclear battery that generates electricity for 50 years without recharging

Kyiv

 • 132691 views

A Chinese company has created a nuclear battery that can generate electricity for 50 years without recharging, according to a report.

The Chinese company Betavolt has created a nuclear battery that can generate electricity for 50 years without the need for charging. This is reported by Dagens Nyheter, UNN reports.

Details

Beijing-based Betavolt is impressing the world with its latest development, a nuclear battery that can generate electricity for 50 years without the need for recharging. This new technology is characterized by the miniaturization of nuclear energy, as nickel-63 isotopes are placed in a module that is smaller than a regular coin.

It is stated that the battery has already successfully passed the pilot testing stage. The company plans to start mass production for commercial applications such as phones and drones.

Add

This new energy innovation could help China become a leader in the next round of the AI technological revolution.

China launches powerful Jielong-3 rocket, paving the way for new commercial missions

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
beijingBeijing
chinaChina

