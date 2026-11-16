China accounts for 94% of Ukraine’s imports of electric motors and generators

From January to October 2026, Ukraine increased imports of electric motors and generators 2.2-fold compared with the same period last year, to $1.19 billion. Experts reports this, citing data from the State Customs Service, UNN writes.

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China remains the largest supplier of these products. In the ten months, its share of Ukraine’s imports increased to 94%, compared with 86.9% a year earlier. In monetary terms, this amounts to about $1.12 billion.

In October, Ukraine imported $113 million worth of electric motors and generators. This is 73.3% more than in the same month of 2025, but 13.3% less than in September, when imports amounted to $130.3 million.

At the same time, exports of these products also increased. From January to October, they reached almost $10.8 million, compared with $3.5 million in the ten months of last year. Thus, exports increased approximately 3.1-fold.

Poland became the main buyer of Ukrainian electric motors and generators, accounting for 34.8% of exports. Last year, Germany was the largest market, with a share of 16.4%.

Despite the increase in exports, Ukraine remains dependent on imports of electrical equipment. In the ten months of 2026, imports exceeded exports by approximately 110 times.

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