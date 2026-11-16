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China accounts for 94% of Ukraine’s imports of electric motors and generators

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1482 views

Ukraine increased its imports of electric motors and generators 2.2-fold, to $1.19 billion. China accounted for 94% of supplies, while exports grew 3.1-fold.

China accounts for 94% of Ukraine’s imports of electric motors and generators

From January to October 2026, Ukraine increased imports of electric motors and generators 2.2-fold compared with the same period last year, to $1.19 billion. Experts reports this, citing data from the State Customs Service, UNN writes.

Details

China remains the largest supplier of these products. In the ten months, its share of Ukraine’s imports increased to 94%, compared with 86.9% a year earlier. In monetary terms, this amounts to about $1.12 billion.

In October, Ukraine imported $113 million worth of electric motors and generators. This is 73.3% more than in the same month of 2025, but 13.3% less than in September, when imports amounted to $130.3 million.

At the same time, exports of these products also increased. From January to October, they reached almost $10.8 million, compared with $3.5 million in the ten months of last year. Thus, exports increased approximately 3.1-fold.

Poland became the main buyer of Ukrainian electric motors and generators, accounting for 34.8% of exports. Last year, Germany was the largest market, with a share of 16.4%.

Despite the increase in exports, Ukraine remains dependent on imports of electrical equipment. In the ten months of 2026, imports exceeded exports by approximately 110 times.

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Olga Rozgon

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