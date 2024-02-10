Children who did not have time to see life: Zelensky reacts to the death of a large family due to the russian attack on Kharkiv

Amid the deaths of children from Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian terror cannot go unpunished. The head of state wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

Last night, an entire family died in a fire after a Shahedi strike in Kharkiv: parents and three children. The eldest son, Oleksiy, was 7 years old, the middle son, Mykhailo, was 4 years old, and the youngest son, Pavlo, was 7 months old. Children who had not yet seen life and were killed because of Russian madness. Another family was also killed: a husband and wife. My condolences to all the family and friends! - The President of Ukraine said.

According to him, the rescue operation on the ground in Kharkiv continues. Four people have been rescued, including one child. Dozens of people have been evacuated.

All the necessary services are currently involved, and everyone affected will be provided with the necessary assistance.

I am grateful to everyone who supports Ukraine and Ukrainians in their defense against Russian terror. Every show of support is critically important. And it is equally important to understand that terror cannot go unpunished - the Head of State emphasized.

Zelensky said that terror cannot remain without a fair response, and terrorists must lose the war they started.

Russia must be held accountable for every life it has destroyed and killed. Only then will security for all become a reality again - summarized the President of Ukraine.

Recall

The head of the regional police investigation department, Serhiy Bolvinov, said that on the night of February 10, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and hit an oil depotand not a gas station, as previously reported.