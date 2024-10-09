Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan on the executions of Ukrainian soldiers: ICC can take up these cases

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138309 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137898 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 78553 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 106106 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108292 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159310 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178366 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169688 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197149 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186213 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137898 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138309 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145196 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136692 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153691 views
Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan on the executions of Ukrainian soldiers: ICC can take up these cases

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13830 views

The Chief Prosecutor of the ICC has declared the court's jurisdiction to investigate the executions of prisoners of war in Ukraine. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the Russian occupiers executed 93 Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has jurisdiction over the events in Ukraine, said ICC Chief Prosecutor Kareem Khan in the context of cases of alleged executions of prisoners of war, Radio Liberty reports, UNN writes.

Every provision of the Rome Statute... can be applied, they all matter. Our job is to apply a methodological approach, to organize an investigation strategy. And the message should already be clear: regardless of whether someone is a head of state, government, commander or soldier, as the UN Secretary-General says, even wars have rules, and no one has the right to execute a civilian or a prisoner of war... And if such a person acts with impunity, then this may be within the jurisdiction of the ICC, because we have jurisdiction over the events in Ukraine

- Khan said at a meeting with Ukrainian journalists at the ICC in The Hague.

Lubinets appeals to the UN and the Red Cross over the shooting of Ukrainians in Donetsk region01.10.24, 20:54 • 21948 views

Addendum

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, it is now known that the Russian occupiers executed 93 Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield. 80% of these executions took place this year. This indicates a serious increase in such cases.  

During the winter, the UN recorded the execution of 32 Ukrainian prisoners by the Russian occupiers26.03.24, 22:59 • 35037 views

On March 17, 2023, the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Levova-Belova. This decision was made in connection with the alleged responsibility for the war crime of illegal deportation of children.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
united-nationsUnited Nations
the-hagueThe Hague
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

