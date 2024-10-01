Lubinets appeals to the UN and the Red Cross over the shooting of Ukrainians in Donetsk region

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets sent letters about the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian troops to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The ombudsman said this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

A video of the alleged shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians in the Pokrovske direction is once again circulating on social media. Once again, I fulfill my mission and, as the Ombudsperson of Ukraine, I send letters to the UN and ICRC about another Russian crime - Lubinets said.

He emphasized that all 16 soldiers, according to the Geneva Conventions, should have been protected from the capturing party.

However, Russia has once again violated IHL and the Geneva Conventions and is resorting to executions of prisoners of war on a new scale.

Systematic crimes against Ukrainian prisoners of war must be stopped, and those who committed them must be held accountable - The Ombudsman emphasized.

Recall

In the Donetsk region, the Russian military executed 16 captured Ukrainian soldiers. The Prosecutor General's Office has launched an investigation into this war crime for violating the laws and customs of war.