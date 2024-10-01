Lubinets appeals to the UN and the Red Cross over the shooting of Ukrainians in Donetsk region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 75459 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104515 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168613 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138733 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143631 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139234 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182880 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112097 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173358 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104762 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142231 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142247 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146934 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138338 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155197 views
Actual
Lubinets appeals to the UN and the Red Cross over the shooting of Ukrainians in Donetsk region

Lubinets appeals to the UN and the Red Cross over the shooting of Ukrainians in Donetsk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21949 views

Dmytro Lubinets sent letters to international organizations regarding the alleged shooting of 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsk sector by Russians. The Ombudsman emphasized the systematic nature of such crimes and called for bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets sent letters about the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian troops to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The ombudsman said this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

A video of the alleged shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians in the Pokrovske direction is once again circulating on social media. Once again, I fulfill my mission and, as the Ombudsperson of Ukraine, I send letters to the UN and ICRC about another Russian crime

- Lubinets said. 

He emphasized that all 16  soldiers, according to the Geneva Conventions, should have been protected from the capturing party.

However, Russia has once again violated IHL and the Geneva Conventions and is resorting to executions of prisoners of war on a new scale.

Systematic crimes against Ukrainian prisoners of war must be stopped, and those who committed them must be held accountable

- The Ombudsman emphasized. 

Recall

In the Donetsk region, the Russian military executed 16 captured Ukrainian soldiers. The Prosecutor General's Office has launched an investigation into this war crime for violating the laws and customs of war.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
international-committee-of-the-red-crossInternational Committee of the Red Cross
united-nationsUnited Nations
ukraineUkraine

