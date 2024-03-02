Checkpoints will be set up on the outskirts of Netishyn: entry and exit from the city will be restricted

In the satellite city of the Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant, Netishyn, entry and exit from the city will be partially restricted. This is reported by the Netishyn City Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Therefore, according to the Netishyn MVA, it is allowed to enter the city:

Checkpoint near the Khutorok restaurant (exit to Staronetishynska Street).

Checkpoint near the stele "Netishyn" (exit to Enerhetykiv Street).

A checkpoint from the village of Komarivka.

Checkpoint at the entrance from the village of Bilotyn.

According to the Netishyn city military administration, entry into the city from other directions will be restricted.

Recall

Additional restrictions of the special regime are introduced in Sumy region until the end of martial law in Ukraine .

In particular, in the 5-kilometer zone from the state border of Ukraine outside of settlements, it is planned to ban the entry and stay of persons not related to the construction of defense borders and various kinds of public works.