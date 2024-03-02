Checkpoints will be set up on the outskirts of Netishyn: entry and exit from the city will be restricted

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 10115 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 26254 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 28202 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 178917 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 166682 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 168699 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216390 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248179 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153968 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371385 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 158394 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 147056 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 48773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 66455 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 27434 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 147467 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 147467 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 166650 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 158789 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 158789 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 1838 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16015 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16941 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20779 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 27732 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Checkpoints will be set up on the outskirts of Netishyn: entry and exit from the city will be restricted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33032 views

The satellite town of Khmelnytsky NPP Netishyn will partially restrict entry and exit from the city through checkpoints, but will allow entry via approved routes due to the introduction of martial law in Ukraine.

Checkpoints will be set up on the outskirts of Netishyn: entry and exit from the city will be restricted

In the satellite city of the Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant, Netishyn, entry and exit from the city will be partially restricted. This is reported by the Netishyn City Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Therefore, according to the Netishyn MVA, it is allowed to enter the city:

  • Checkpoint near the Khutorok restaurant (exit to Staronetishynska Street).
  • Checkpoint near the stele "Netishyn" (exit to Enerhetykiv Street).
  • A checkpoint from the village of Komarivka.
  • Checkpoint at the entrance from the village of Bilotyn.

According to the Netishyn city military administration, entry into the city from other directions will be restricted.

Recall

Additional restrictions of the special regime are introduced in Sumy region until the end of martial law in Ukraine .

In particular, in the 5-kilometer zone from the state border of Ukraine outside of settlements, it is planned to ban the entry and stay of persons not related to the construction of defense borders and various kinds of public works.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
Ukraine
Khmelnytsky
Sums
