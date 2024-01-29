"Casserole with a passport": Ukrainian hid documents in a box of food to hide his intention to cross the border

In Zakarpattia, a man who wanted to illegally get to Romania hid his passport in a box of food and pretended to be a lost tourist. However, his plan was discovered by border guards. An administrative report was drawn up against him. The offender was reported by the press service of the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine-Western Border, UNN reports.

Having watched video tutorials on mountain tourism on the Internet, the young man made his own route from Ukraine to Romania through the Carpathian highlands and set off on his journey. The Ukrainian had his internal passport with him, and in order to conceal the real purpose of his arrival in Zakarpattia when he met with border guards, he decided to hide his Ukrainian passport for traveling abroad in a box of food. - said the border guards.

Details

The document, wrapped in polyethylene, was found by border guards during the inspection of the young man's belongings.

It is noted that the ultimate goal of the Ukrainian's trip abroad was to be Germany.

To do this, he independently plotted his route through the mountainous area via the Internet.

However, his plans were thwarted by border guards of the Dilove department of the Mukachevo detachment. They detained the 22-year-old resident of Kryvyi Rih for illegal "tourism" and drew up a report on administrative offenses against him. He is charged under Art. 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses "Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine." The case has been sent to court.