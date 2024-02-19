Cases of animal rabies have doubled in Kirovohrad region - residents are fined for refusing to vaccinate

The State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Kirovohrad region reports a difficult situation with rabies in animals, UNN reports.

A total of 100 cases of animal rabies were recorded last year, which is twice as many as the pre-war figures for 2021.

Most cases of rabies were recorded among dogs (31), foxes (23), and cats (22). One case was found even among raccoons and badgers.

At the same time, 43 people were brought to administrative responsibility and fined a total of UAH 8,500 for non-compliance with the requirements to provide animals for vaccination or refusal to do so.

We will remind, under the condition of the ban on hunting from 2022, the number of predatory animals in Ukraine has increased dramatically, as a result, rabies infection among them. Since last year, the "sanitary" shooting of animals to adjust their numbers began, in particular in the Lviv Region, where last year 142 residents sought medical help due to bites and stings by wild or domestic animals suffering from rabies.

By the way, the EU wants to allow wolf hunting. Hunting and farmers' associations have called on Brussels to change the protected status of wolves to allow more animals to be shot, arguing that farmers are "under enormous pressure" to protect their livestock.