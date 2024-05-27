Cars caught fire at a Kyiv impound lot: rescuers provide details

In the capital, cars caught fire on Kanalna Street. According to Telegram channels, the fire broke out in a parking lot, UNN reports.

"About ten cars are on fire at a Kyiv impound lot. Firefighters and police are working at the scene," Trukha reports.

According to the State Emergency Service, the fire broke out in the Darnytskyi district on Kanalna Street around 14:05. The fire is currently localized.

"Preliminary, there was a car fire with a threat of spreading to nearby parked cars. At 14:57, the fire was localized," the statement said.

The SES added that 25 firefighters and 5 pieces of equipment are working at the scene.

