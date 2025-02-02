ukenru
Canada publishes list of US goods subject to duties

Canada publishes list of US goods subject to duties

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33501 views

Canada has published the first stage of the tariff list of US goods in response to the new US duties. The list includes food, clothing, alcohol, household appliances and other goods worth $30 billion.

On Sunday, February 2, Canada's Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc released a full list of US goods subject to tariffs. Their value is $30 billion, and this is the first stage of Canada's response to US duties. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

These measures were a response to U.S. President Donald Trump's statement on Saturday that Canada, Mexico, and China would be subject to massive tariffs. And China will be subject to large-scale duties. In particular, the head of the US state signed a decree, and the tariffs will come into force on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Canada's current response is only the first stage. Currently, the tariff list includes:

  • fruits and vegetables;
  • Dairy products (yogurt, milk and cheese);
  • coffee and tea;
  • clothing, including gloves, scarves, shoes and suits;
  • alcohol (wine, vermouth and beer);
  • toilet paper;
  • various household items such as dishes, refrigerators, and water heaters;
  • other household appliances;
  • tools;
  • firearms, etc.

For reference

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that his country is ready to respondif Trump continues to impose tariffs.

We are ready to give a targeted, decisive, but reasonable and immediate response. It's not what we want, but if he continues, we will act too,

- said in a statement at a press conference.

In his speech, Trudeau warned that the import duties announced by Canada would cause losses to the United States. He also urged Canadians to buy Canadian goods and spend their vacations in their country.

Meanwhile, Mexico is also announcing retaliatory measures

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said today that Mexico had been in dialogue with the Trump team before he returned to the White House. She emphasized that Mexico has “plans A, B, and C” in case the US imposes higher import duties.

It is very important that the Mexican people know that we will always defend the dignity of our people. We will always defend our sovereignty and seek a dialogue between equals, without subordination,

- Sheinbaum emphasized.

Recall

The US President signed three executive orders on new tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. US importers will pay an additional 25% tax on goods from Canada and Mexico and 10% on Chinese goods.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
mexicoMexico
donald-trumpDonald Trump
canadaCanada
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

