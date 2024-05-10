Cabinet of Ministers to allocate additional UAH 189.5 million to Kyiv RMA for restoration of apartment buildings - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to allocate an additional UAH 189.5 million to continue the restoration of apartment buildings in Kyiv region. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports .

We are also continuing our housing reconstruction programs for our people. Today, we are allocating an additional UAH 189.5 million to continue the restoration of apartment buildings in Kyiv region. Last year, the Government allocated UAH 639 million for this purpose. Now it is important to complete all projects quickly and efficiently so that people can return to their homes - Shmyhal said.

The government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, clarified that the Kyiv Regional Military Administration has been allocated UAH 189 million 525,99 thousand on a non-refundable basis under a new budget program to complete the restoration of damaged apartment buildings in Kyiv region.

The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate UAH 7.1 billion to rebuild Ukraine's power grid. These funds will be used to purchase equipment to restore the high-voltage grid.