Business in times of war: how MHP cares about food security

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89020 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109087 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151855 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155779 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251675 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174476 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165686 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226603 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36970 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71244 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39132 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32501 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65065 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251674 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226602 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212570 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238290 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225034 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88993 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65065 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71244 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113190 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114076 views
Actual
Business in times of war: how MHP cares about food security

Business in times of war: how MHP cares about food security

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50645 views

MHP spoke about its plans for 2024 to ensure food security in Ukraine.

MHP has a number of plans for 2024, based on ensuring the country's food security. This was announced during the Forbes AgriFood conference by Serhiy Dobrohorsky, Deputy Chairman of the Board for Agribusiness of MHP, reports UNN.

Citation

"We are doing business as usual, but taking into account the challenges of the war. We are staying in the country and trying to make it stronger, more powerful and competitive. We do not know how long the war will last. We are doing what we know how to do - we have ensured the country's food security and will continue to do so," he said.

The company plans to continue investing in Ukraine's economy, Dobrohorsky says.

For example, during the two years of war, MHP invested $260 million and opened two plants, the most recent of which was opened a month ago.

"In addition, at the end of 2023, we approved our 5-year development strategy. We understand that people need a vision of where we are going, and this gives them confidence. Because instability and uncertainty negatively affect everyone. Therefore, the strategy has been formed, and the main directions we will follow have been identified. The main thing is people, we have this postulate: MHP is a team of happy people. The second area is regenerative and efficient production. So, should agribusiness be efficient? Yes, it should. Should it be profitable? Yes. Or at any cost? Absolutely not. That is why sustainable and renewable production is our priority. The third area is processing, value-added products: what creates jobs, increases tax revenues, develops and strengthens the country," he said.

In terms of processing, MHP has ambitious plans for this year, Dobrohorsky announced.

"In 2022, all the rapeseed we grew was exported as raw material. In 2023, 50% of the rapeseed was processed domestically and sold as processed products. We have a plan for 2024: 100% of rapeseed should be processed. This is where our focus is and where we are moving. And this will apply not only to the oilseeds sector, but also to other sectors," he said.

Mr. Dobrohorsky also commented on possible logistical disruptions, saying that MHP is ready for any scenario.

"It seems to me that over the past two years there have been so many different challenges in logistics that we are ready for anything. Therefore, we will adapt to the situation. We realize that there are a number of alternative ways. The situation is such that what did not work two years ago is now working. So, in my opinion, we are better diversified in logistics today than we were two years ago," he added.

MHP is an international food and agro-technology company that produces high-quality and tasty food products that improve the lives of consumers.

It operates in the agro, food and retail sectors and has subsidiaries in the UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE and the EU.

MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company's production facilities cover most regions of Ukraine, with a land bank of 360,000 hectares. As a culinary company, MHP develops more than 15 product brands, including Nasha Ryaba, Appetitna, Legko, Bashchynsky, Skott Smeat, LaStrava, RyabChick and others. Together with its partners, MHP has opened 1,500 outlets of various types throughout Ukraine. These include Myasomarket, a chain of culinary ideas stores, Döner Market, delicious safe fast food outlets, and Ezha Svezha, Nasha Ryaba, and Ukrainian Chicken stores.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomy
prjsc-mhpPrJSC MHP
european-unionEuropean Union
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
united-arab-emiratesUnited Arab Emirates
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising