Business in times of war: how MHP cares about food security

MHP has a number of plans for 2024, based on ensuring the country's food security. This was announced during the Forbes AgriFood conference by Serhiy Dobrohorsky, Deputy Chairman of the Board for Agribusiness of MHP, reports UNN.

"We are doing business as usual, but taking into account the challenges of the war. We are staying in the country and trying to make it stronger, more powerful and competitive. We do not know how long the war will last. We are doing what we know how to do - we have ensured the country's food security and will continue to do so," he said.

The company plans to continue investing in Ukraine's economy, Dobrohorsky says.

For example, during the two years of war, MHP invested $260 million and opened two plants, the most recent of which was opened a month ago.

"In addition, at the end of 2023, we approved our 5-year development strategy. We understand that people need a vision of where we are going, and this gives them confidence. Because instability and uncertainty negatively affect everyone. Therefore, the strategy has been formed, and the main directions we will follow have been identified. The main thing is people, we have this postulate: MHP is a team of happy people. The second area is regenerative and efficient production. So, should agribusiness be efficient? Yes, it should. Should it be profitable? Yes. Or at any cost? Absolutely not. That is why sustainable and renewable production is our priority. The third area is processing, value-added products: what creates jobs, increases tax revenues, develops and strengthens the country," he said.

In terms of processing, MHP has ambitious plans for this year, Dobrohorsky announced.

"In 2022, all the rapeseed we grew was exported as raw material. In 2023, 50% of the rapeseed was processed domestically and sold as processed products. We have a plan for 2024: 100% of rapeseed should be processed. This is where our focus is and where we are moving. And this will apply not only to the oilseeds sector, but also to other sectors," he said.

Mr. Dobrohorsky also commented on possible logistical disruptions, saying that MHP is ready for any scenario.

"It seems to me that over the past two years there have been so many different challenges in logistics that we are ready for anything. Therefore, we will adapt to the situation. We realize that there are a number of alternative ways. The situation is such that what did not work two years ago is now working. So, in my opinion, we are better diversified in logistics today than we were two years ago," he added.

MHP is an international food and agro-technology company that produces high-quality and tasty food products that improve the lives of consumers.

It operates in the agro, food and retail sectors and has subsidiaries in the UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE and the EU.

MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company's production facilities cover most regions of Ukraine, with a land bank of 360,000 hectares. As a culinary company, MHP develops more than 15 product brands, including Nasha Ryaba, Appetitna, Legko, Bashchynsky, Skott Smeat, LaStrava, RyabChick and others. Together with its partners, MHP has opened 1,500 outlets of various types throughout Ukraine. These include Myasomarket, a chain of culinary ideas stores, Döner Market, delicious safe fast food outlets, and Ezha Svezha, Nasha Ryaba, and Ukrainian Chicken stores.