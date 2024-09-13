Bus damaged in Kherson suburbs due to Russian strikes, routes cut

Due to enemy shelling of the Kherson suburbs, a bus was damaged and three routes were temporarily reduced, the Kherson CMA reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Due to enemy shelling of Kindiyka, public transport was damaged again. The rear window of a bus belonging to Khersonkomuntransservice was smashed. Routes 5, 17 and 38 are temporarily shortened. The final stop is Chornovil Square - CMA reported on Telegram.

