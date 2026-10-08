Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov accused Europe of having “proudly buried” the agreements between Russia and the United States in Anchorage. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to the Russian foreign minister, Moscow fully accepted the proposal made by Washington at the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska in August 2025, but Europe then ruined everything.

It is not our fault that the Americans were unable to withstand the unprecedented and brazen pressure from Europe, which then proudly declared that it had buried Anchorage - Lavrov said.

He also said that Washington had proposed holding trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States and Ukraine, but that Moscow wanted first to understand what proposals Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would send his negotiators with.

Previously

According to The Guardian, the first meeting since the beginning of the full-scale war between the foreign ministers of Germany and Russia ended without any noticeable convergence of positions. Berlin called on Moscow to fully cease fire in Ukraine and refrain from further escalation, but the Russian side effectively rejected these calls.

Lavrov said that Europe's calls to prepare for war with Russia could become a "self-fulfilling prophecy"