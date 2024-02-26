In 2016, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) began training an elite Ukrainian special forces unit, Detachment 2245. It included the current head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), Kyrylo Budanov. The Ukrainian military commander was noted for his courage and risky operations behind enemy lines. This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

The elite "Detachment 2245" was engaged in the capture of Russian drones and communications equipment. They were handed over to CIA technicians to crack enemy encryption systems.

The publication writes about one of the most daring operations in which Budanov participated. He allegedly dressed up in a Russian army uniform and led the paratroopers in inflatable boats through a narrow strait. They landed in Crimea.

However, Russian special forces were already waiting for them. Ukrainian soldiers engaged in combat and killed several soldiers. Among them was the general's son.

After that, the Ukrainian special forces returned to the coastline and sailed to the territory under Ukrainian control. It took them several hours to get there.

According to the publication, the US agency trained Ukrainian spies. They continued their activities in different countries: Russia, European countries, and Cuba. They were sent to places where a large presence of Russian agents was noticed.

The publication notes that the CIA officers and the Ukrainian military have developed such a strong relationship that the Americans did not leave Ukraine on the eve of a full-scale invasion in 2022.

