Budanov awarded the Order to the head of the House of Habsburg for supporting Ukraine

This week, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, met with the Honorary President of the Pan-European Union of Austria and the Head of the House of Habsburg, Karl von Habsburg, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

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Budanov thanked Karl von Habsburg for his long-standing support of Ukraine and his clear and principled position on protecting our country's sovereignty and European integration.

"Everyone who stands up for Ukraine today is our ally. Such international solidarity inspires us and brings us closer to a common victory," emphasized the Head of the Office of the Head of State.

On behalf of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kyrylo Budanov presented Karl von Habsburg with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree for his contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation, promoting Ukraine in the international arena, and active charitable activities.

During the meeting, they discussed deepening cooperation within European institutions. Kyrylo Budanov noted that the common goal of Ukraine and its partners is to build a strong, secure, and united Europe, where our country occupies its rightful place.

Peace talks should not just end the war, but also prevent a repeat of Russian aggression - Budanov