Budanov announced the launch of a humanitarian mission in Oleshky

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov announced on October 27 the start of a humanitarian mission in Oleshky, in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, UNN writes.

An important humanitarian mission has begun in Oleshky. A bilateral ceasefire has been declared in the area where the mission is being conducted - Budanov wrote on social media.

What is happening on the ground

"Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has gone to the site and will be responsible for coordinating the process. We are in constant communication with him," the head of the OP reported.

Budanov emphasized: "It is critically important that this mission to rescue our people be carried out successfully and safely. I am sincerely grateful to everyone involved in conducting and supporting this operation. The life of every Ukrainian is priceless. We continue our work. Glory to Ukraine!".

Lubinets, for his part, said on social media during the night: "Oleshky: a period of silence has begun; the Ukrainian side is fulfilling its commitments. Today, at 3:00 a.m. Kyiv time and 4:00 a.m. Moscow time, a ceasefire was introduced in designated areas related to the humanitarian mission."

According to him, this is taking place as part of a humanitarian mission that we are conducting jointly with Yana Lantratova, the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, with the mediation and coordination of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. "The parties are adhering to the agreements we reached, as the heads of the negotiating groups, with Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova," the Ombudsman stated.

"I will continue informing the public about the latest developments, taking into account above all the safety of civilians in Oleshky and compliance with the established agreements," he noted.

The General Staff issued an important warning

Ukraine announced that, starting at 03:00 on October 27 Kyiv time, a ceasefire would be in effect in a designated area of temporarily occupied Oleshky in Kherson region. This is necessary to conduct a humanitarian operation, deliver aid to the city's residents, and prepare for the safe departure of civilians

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called on citizens to rely exclusively on official statements regarding the humanitarian operation.