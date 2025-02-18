British Parliament wants a vote on sending troops to Ukraine

UK lawmakers from the main parties are planning to put to a vote Prime Minister Keir Starmer's proposal to send troops to Ukraine as part of the post-war process. Politico writes and UNN reports.

Details

Representatives of the British Parliament believe that, in their opinion, lawmakers should be involved in any decision to deploy a military contingent to Ukraine.

Clive Lewis, a member of the ruling Labor Party, told Politico that a parliamentary debate is necessary because sending British troops to Ukraine could put them "at risk against a nuclear power without US support.

Such a course of action could put British forces in danger in the fight against a nuclear-armed state without US support. This requires a deeper and wider debate. We need public support for such a move, and parliament has an important role to play in securing it - said Clive Lewis.

Helen Maguire, a representative of the Liberal Democrat Party, noted that the party supports the government's proposals for Ukraine, but "we have also always supported the parliament having a say in the deployment of the contingent.

The Prime Minister should confirm that any proposals will be submitted to the Parliament so that we can approve them - Maguire added.

Conservative MPs John Cooper and Neil Shastri-Hurst said they thought the House of Commons would want to be able to debate the issue. According to Cooper, it is "vital" to keep the parliament informed in order to maintain a "united front" of the parliament on issues related to Ukraine.

Recall

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his readiness to deploy British troops to Ukraine to ensure peace agreements. The UK plans to play a leading role in ensuring Ukraine's security and allocates 3 billion pounds annually until 2030.

Starmer also emphasizedthat European countries should strengthen their defense capabilities to protect Ukraine.

