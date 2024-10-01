British intelligence: liberation of Vovchansk aggregate plant will help Ukrainian Armed Forces in further counteroffensive

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 66803 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103499 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167012 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137856 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143129 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139047 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182202 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112071 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172747 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104747 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100184 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109833 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111928 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 47811 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 54666 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167012 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182202 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172747 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200118 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189048 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141830 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141890 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146597 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138009 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154891 views
British intelligence: liberation of Vovchansk aggregate plant will help Ukrainian Armed Forces in further counteroffensive

British intelligence: liberation of Vovchansk aggregate plant will help Ukrainian Armed Forces in further counteroffensive

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13004 views

British intelligence reports weakening of Russian positions near Vovchansk. The Ukrainian Armed Forces recaptured an aggregate plant, which may facilitate a further counteroffensive in the north of the city.

Russia has been forced to weaken its own units in the area of Vovchansk, allowing the Defense Forces to seize the initiative. An aggregate plant recently recaptured by the Ukrainian Armed Forces could help Ukrainian troops in a further counteroffensive in the north of the city. This is stated in an intelligence report published by the British Ministry of Defense , UNN reports.

Details

The report indicates that Russian commanders may have moved some forces from the Vovchansk area to support operations in the Kursk region, where Ukraine has seized part of Russian territory

Analysts claim that this has reduced the capabilities of Russian troops in the Kharkiv region. In turn, it gave the Ukrainian Defense Forces room for new actions.

The situation at the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant is complicated and tense - spokesperson for the Kharkiv Plant30.09.24, 12:54 • 16731 view

The intelligence noted that the battle for Vovchansk has been going on since May 2024, when the Russians launched an offensive in Kharkiv region, presumably to create a “buffer zone” to allegedly deter and mitigate any Ukrainian attacks in the area of the city.

After that, fierce fighting broke out for Vovchansk - both sides are trying to push each other out of the area.

Finally, last month , Ukrainian forces recaptured and cleared the Vovchansk aggregate plant, which had been a Russian stronghold, allowing tactical operations on the Vovcha River.

Its loss would likely limit the ability of Russian ground forces to advance in the Kharkiv region. It is likely that Ukrainian control of the plant will facilitate further counteroffensives in the north of the city to push Russian troops back to the Ukraine-Russia border

- British intelligence analysts summarized.

Recall

The GUR units completely liberated the territory of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant, destroying the occupiers in all 30 buildings. The operation was successfully completed despite the enemy's fierce resistance and the use of heavy equipment.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

