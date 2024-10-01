British intelligence: liberation of Vovchansk aggregate plant will help Ukrainian Armed Forces in further counteroffensive

Russia has been forced to weaken its own units in the area of Vovchansk, allowing the Defense Forces to seize the initiative. An aggregate plant recently recaptured by the Ukrainian Armed Forces could help Ukrainian troops in a further counteroffensive in the north of the city. This is stated in an intelligence report published by the British Ministry of Defense , UNN reports.

Details

The report indicates that Russian commanders may have moved some forces from the Vovchansk area to support operations in the Kursk region, where Ukraine has seized part of Russian territory

Analysts claim that this has reduced the capabilities of Russian troops in the Kharkiv region. In turn, it gave the Ukrainian Defense Forces room for new actions.

The situation at the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant is complicated and tense - spokesperson for the Kharkiv Plant

The intelligence noted that the battle for Vovchansk has been going on since May 2024, when the Russians launched an offensive in Kharkiv region, presumably to create a “buffer zone” to allegedly deter and mitigate any Ukrainian attacks in the area of the city.

After that, fierce fighting broke out for Vovchansk - both sides are trying to push each other out of the area.

Finally, last month , Ukrainian forces recaptured and cleared the Vovchansk aggregate plant, which had been a Russian stronghold, allowing tactical operations on the Vovcha River.

Its loss would likely limit the ability of Russian ground forces to advance in the Kharkiv region. It is likely that Ukrainian control of the plant will facilitate further counteroffensives in the north of the city to push Russian troops back to the Ukraine-Russia border - British intelligence analysts summarized.

Recall

The GUR units completely liberated the territory of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant, destroying the occupiers in all 30 buildings. The operation was successfully completed despite the enemy's fierce resistance and the use of heavy equipment.