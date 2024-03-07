$41.340.03
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

British intelligence assesses the likelihood of the Russian army's assault on Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22514 views

According to British intelligence, Russian troops are unlikely to be able to launch a full-scale assault on the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, despite some gradual tactical successes in the area.

British intelligence assesses the likelihood of the Russian army's assault on Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk region

The British Ministry of Defense in a report based on intelligence assessed the ability of the Russian army to carry out a full-scale assault on the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, UNN reports.  

Details 

Russian troops reportedly continue attacks aimed at expanding their control over the town of Bakhmut, which Russia seized in May 2023. 

The Russian army has advanced  and occupied the eastern districts of Ivanivske village and is attacking Ukrainian positions in Bohdanivka.

British intelligence believes that in this area, "Russia's immediate operational objective is almost certainly to capture the town of Chasiv Yar," which is located about 5 km from the front line.

Despite some gradual tactical successes, it is extremely unlikely that Russian troops are currently capable of a full-scale assault on the city

- according to the British Ministry of Defense.

Addendum

In the Bakhmut sector, the Russians have assembled various units and continue to actively advance , in particular in the area of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka. 

Over the past 24 hours, Russia lost 1160 personnel. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

