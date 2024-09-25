Borrell: I don't know what the US will do with the new president, but support for Ukraine should continue

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103455 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166951 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137818 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143113 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139040 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182179 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112071 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172729 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104747 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
February 28, 05:55 PM

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100161 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
February 28, 06:08 PM

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109809 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111906 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone
February 28, 07:04 PM

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 47629 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump
February 28, 07:23 PM

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 54499 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166951 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182179 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172729 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200097 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189029 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141821 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141881 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146588 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138001 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154883 views
Borrell: I don't know what the US will do with the new president, but support for Ukraine should continue

Borrell: I don't know what the US will do with the new president, but support for Ukraine should continue

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21890 views

EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell said that the EU's support for Ukraine exceeds that of the United States. He emphasized the need to continue supporting Ukraine as long as Ukrainians resist.

EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell said he did not know what the United States would do with the new president, but support for Ukraine should continue. He told reporters after a meeting of the UN Security Council on September 24, UNN reports.

I don't know what the Americans, the United States, will do with the new president, or not do. But right now, let me say that the support of the European Union - if you add up the military, civilian, economic, financial and humanitarian support - is more than [the United States]. More than 100 billion euros is the bill that we have paid. Among them is 45 [billion] euros for military support. Less than the United States, yes, of course, but a very important figure; 45 [billion] euros is not a trifle. If you put it all together, we are-I think the European Union is, no, I'm sure: the biggest supporter of Ukraine. And one thing is clear to me. As long as Ukrainians want to resist, we have to support them. Otherwise, we will make a historic mistake

- Borrell said.

EU provides €118 billion in aid to Ukraine, including military support - European Commission17.09.24, 12:59 • 70076 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

