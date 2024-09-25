Borrell: I don't know what the US will do with the new president, but support for Ukraine should continue

EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell said he did not know what the United States would do with the new president, but support for Ukraine should continue. He told reporters after a meeting of the UN Security Council on September 24, UNN reports.

I don't know what the Americans, the United States, will do with the new president, or not do. But right now, let me say that the support of the European Union - if you add up the military, civilian, economic, financial and humanitarian support - is more than [the United States]. More than 100 billion euros is the bill that we have paid. Among them is 45 [billion] euros for military support. Less than the United States, yes, of course, but a very important figure; 45 [billion] euros is not a trifle. If you put it all together, we are-I think the European Union is, no, I'm sure: the biggest supporter of Ukraine. And one thing is clear to me. As long as Ukrainians want to resist, we have to support them. Otherwise, we will make a historic mistake