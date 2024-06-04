Booking of employees of the State Emergency Service: deputies summoned Interior Minister Klimenko to Parliament

People's deputies summoned Interior Minister Ihor Klimenko to the Verkhovna Rada regarding the booking of employees of the State Emergency Service, who are forced to transfer to the police, threatening to mobilize. This is reported by UNN with reference to people's deputies Alexey Goncharenko and Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Details

What is happening now with the booking of rescuers of the State Emergency Service and illegal pressure on them is simply absurd. Just at my request, the Rada voted to summon interior minister Klimenko. Let him come and explain everything - wrote Goncharenko.

People's deputy Zheleznyak said that 165 people's deputies voted for the relevant decision.

Addition

Earlier, Goncharenko reported that the authorities plan to mobilize employees of the State Emergency Service. It was reported that the Ministry of Internal Affairs conducts a covert mobilization of rescuers: in order to avoid public condemnation and Publicity, employees of the State Emergency Service are forcibly forced to write reports either for transfer to the National Police or for dismissal.

Against the background of the new law on mobilization, the network started talking about the fact that some employees of the State Emergency Service lost their "reservation". A petition has already appeared on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine calling for the return of the "reservation" for all emergency workers.

The corresponding petition in 4 days has already gained more than 30 thousand votes, with the required 25 thousand.