The American company Boeing plans to exceed its annual production targets for guidance systems for Patriot missiles amid a rapid increase in global demand for air defense munitions. Over the past 12 months, the company has already produced more than 1,000 such components. Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

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Steve Parker, CEO of Boeing Defense, Space and Security, said during an event in Washington on November 19 that the company was confidently moving toward exceeding its target of 850 guidance systems.

According to him, production continues to grow, and next year Boeing plans to expand its capacity even further.

The company is already actively increasing its workforce and investing in production infrastructure to ensure the necessary supply volumes.

The United States is preparing to triple Patriot missile production

In July, the American corporation Lockheed Martin received a $59 billion contract providing for a threefold increase in Patriot missile production.

Boeing to triple production of guidance heads for Patriot missiles — secures major contract

Boeing is a supplier of guidance systems for the advanced PAC-3 MSE interceptor missiles used by Patriot systems.

The increase in production is connected, in particular, with the intensive use of these missiles by the U.S. military during combat operations against Iran.

Parker noted that suppliers are also investing their own funds in expanding production to meet the needs of the U.S. Department of Defense.

Boeing expects the increase in production of missile components to continue in 2027.

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