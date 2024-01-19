ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Blockade at the border: about 400 trucks are waiting in line at the Romanian border crossing point "Porubne"

Blockade at the border: about 400 trucks are waiting in line at the Romanian border crossing point "Porubne"

Romanian farmers are blockading three border crossings with Ukraine, including Porubne, Krasnoilsk, and Dyakove. By blockading the border, the farmers are trying to force the government to make a decision on subsidies and compensation for losses they attribute to Ukrainian imports.

In Romania, about 400 trucks are waiting in line at the Porubne checkpoint to cross into Ukraine. In total, Romanian farmers continue to block three checkpoints. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

He said that at the moment, three directions are blocked on the border between Ukraine and Romania . This is the direction of the Porubne checkpoint, which has been blocked since January 15, the Krasnoilsk checkpoint is also blocked, and since yesterday the third direction has been blocked - the Dyakove checkpoint.

Ambassador of Ukraine and Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Poland discussed unblocking the border18.01.24, 19:34 • 26398 views

According to him, only trucks traveling empty can cross the border at the Krasnoilsk checkpoint, while those carrying cargo can cross the border at the other two checkpoints.

Demchenko noted that due to the difficulties in traffic, the cargo flow has dropped significantly. However, since yesterday, the Romanian side has started letting trucks cross into Ukraine at the Porubne checkpoint.

The queue on the territory of Romania towards Ukraine at the Porubne checkpoint is about 400 trucks. However, if at least the same intensity is provided as at the moment in the direction of Ukraine, drivers will not have to wait in queues for a long time

- Demchenko said.

Recall

Romanian farmers put forward 13 demands to the government, including subsidies and compensation for losses to farmers who suffered losses from imports from Ukraineand the reintroduction of customs duties on goods of Ukrainian origin. To achieve their demands, they blocked the border. On Monday, the government agreed to meet some of the demands. The government committed to fully subsidize all agricultural excise taxes until 2026 and to immediately enact provisions for subsidized interest-bearing loans. In addition, the government accepted requests for compensation for losses caused by imports from Ukraine. But discussions will continue to find a compromise on the remaining demands.

Romanian farmers blocking the border with Ukraine have mostly internal demands to their government - Solsky18.01.24, 14:43 • 30674 views

