Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Blinken: aid to Ukraine from previous packages has already made it to the front lines

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23871 views

After announcing a new package of military aid to Ukraine, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that "aid from previous packages has already reached the front lines.

After announcing a new package of military aid to Ukraine, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that "aid from previous packages has already made it to the front lines," UNN reports.

This is the fifth security assistance package the President has authorized since signing the national security supplemental. (...) Assistance from previous packages has already made it to the front lines, and we will move this new assistance as quickly as possible so the Ukrainian military can use it to defend their territory and protect the Ukrainian people

- Blinken said in a statement released on May 24.

The U.S. Secretary of State emphasized that "as President Biden has made clear, the United States and the international coalition we have assembled will continue to stand with Ukraine in defending its freedom.

He also listed that the new $275 million aid package, "part of our efforts to help Ukraine repel Russia’s assault near Kharkiv", contains "urgently needed capabilities including," including ammunition for HIMARS; 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds; Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided missiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; precision aerial munitions; small arms and additional rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades; demolitions munitions; anti-armor mines; tactical vehicles; body armor, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear protective equipment; and spare parts, maintenance, and other equipment.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
m142-himarsM142 HIMARS
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising