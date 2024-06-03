Blackout schedules in Ukraine may be valid for at least two years - expert

To fully restore Ukraine's generation capacity, it takes at least several years, so Ukrainians need to be prepared for a long-term electricity restriction. This was stated by director of the Center for Energy Research Alexander Kharchenko during a briefing at Media Center Ukraine – Ukrinform, reports UNN.

According to him, today, due to constant Russian strikes on the energy infrastructure in Ukraine, there is a lack of generation capacity.

But to be honest, all we can do is get used to the fact that this is a normal state of affairs. In the period between two and five years, we will be able to restore generation to a situation where there will be no consumer restrictions at all, everything works well, as it should work - says the analyst.

According to his forecast, Ukrainians should get used to constant electricity restrictions during the day. However, in Kiev, blackouts will be longer than in other regions.

Before that, we live in a normal situation of restrictions for 4-6 hours during the day throughout the country, and for Kiev this period is 6-8 hours during the day - noted Kharchenko.

