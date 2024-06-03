ukenru
Blackout schedules in Ukraine may be valid for at least two years - expert

Blackout schedules in Ukraine may be valid for at least two years - expert

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21171 views

Ukraine needs several years to fully restore its generating capacity, so Ukrainians should be prepared for long-term power supply restrictions due to Russia's constant strikes on energy infrastructure.

To fully restore Ukraine's generation capacity, it takes at least several years, so Ukrainians need to be prepared for a long-term electricity restriction. This was stated by director of the Center for Energy Research  Alexander Kharchenko during a briefing at Media Center Ukraine – Ukrinform, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, today, due to constant Russian strikes on the energy infrastructure in Ukraine, there is a lack of  generation capacity. 

But to be honest, all we can do is get used to the fact that this is a normal state of affairs. In the period between two and five years, we will be able to restore generation to a situation where there will be no consumer restrictions at all, everything works well, as it should work

- says the analyst. 

According to his forecast, Ukrainians should get used to constant electricity restrictions during the day. However, in Kiev, blackouts will be longer than in other regions.

Sakharuk on two DTEK stations that were attacked by the Russian Federation: very serious destruction of equipment01.06.24, 17:05 • 65432 views

Before that, we live in a normal situation of restrictions for 4-6 hours during the day throughout the country, and for Kiev this period is 6-8 hours during the day

- noted Kharchenko.

recall

European Union ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternova said that as a result of Russian attacks on the energy system of Ukraine , 9.2 GW of generation was destroyed

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy
dtekDTEK
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

