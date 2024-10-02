Bidny on IOC Vice President's statement on possible renewal of Russia's membership: the sports community is very outraged

Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidnyi commented to AFP on the statements of Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, Vice President of the International Olympic Committee and candidate for the post of president of the organization, regarding the possible return of Russia to the international sports community. Poor said that these statements deeply outraged and surprised the Ukrainian sports community. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

"The entire Ukrainian sports community was very surprised and outraged by the statements of IOC Vice President and presidential candidate Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. He stated several times, including at the last conference in Budapest, that there was unfinished business, that we should work on returning the Russian Olympic Committee to the IOC," the minister said.

Poor noted that his statement that the IOC should not take sides was even stranger, as it meant fencing itself off from some other side.

"I would like to understand what exactly Mr. Samaranch meant. In our opinion, this indicates that he may not be fully aware of what is happening in Ukraine and the crimes committed by Russia. Russia is under sanctions and has been condemned by all civilized countries of the world," Bidnyi added.

The head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports expressed his readiness to invite Samaranch to Ukraine to personally familiarize himself with the consequences of Russian aggression.

"I think we could invite Mr. Samaranch to visit Ukraine to show him the destroyed sports facilities and allow him to talk to athletes whose loved ones have died because of Russian aggression. We hope that this was just an unfortunate mistake. But if it is an indulgence of the aggressor, then it is incompatible with Mr. Samaranch's ambitions to become the president of an organization that is supposed to be the leader of the world sports movement," the minister emphasized.

Bidny emphasized that the head of such an organization cannot but realize the responsibility that lies with the IOC.

"He, as the head, should follow the principles of justice, peace and international law. Such statements are strange and shameful for us," he summarized.

Bidnyi noted that Russia uses sports as a tool for propaganda and promotion of its interests.

"Sports is one of the areas that Russia directly uses for propaganda to emphasize its power and international authority. Athletes participating in international competitions serve as a tool to promote Russian interests. Therefore, the international sports community must do everything possible to ensure a just peace in the world," the minister said.

Bidnyi said that Ukraine expects a responsible position from the organization, which is the leader of the international sports movement, and that the IOC will comply with international law.

"If there is a country that violates these norms and uses sports as a tool for propaganda and justification of its criminal actions, it should be deprived of the opportunity to participate in international competitions. We hope that the IOC will have enough understanding of its own responsibility to make the right decisions," Bidnyi summarized.

Earlier, Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, a candidate for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee, said that the organization should consider reinstating Russia's rights after it complies with all compliance standards.

Ukraine expressed outrage over IOC Vice President Samaranch's statement on the possible renewal of Russia's membership.