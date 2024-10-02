ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Bidny on IOC Vice President's statement on possible renewal of Russia's membership: the sports community is very outraged

Bidny on IOC Vice President's statement on possible renewal of Russia's membership: the sports community is very outraged

Kyiv  •  UNN

Matviy Bidnyi expressed outrage at the IOC Vice President's statements about Russia's return to international sports. The Minister invited Samaranch to visit Ukraine to see the consequences of Russian aggression.

Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidnyi commented to AFP on the statements of Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, Vice President of the International Olympic Committee and candidate for the post of president of the organization, regarding the possible return of Russia to the international sports community. Poor said that these statements deeply outraged and surprised the Ukrainian sports community. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

"The entire Ukrainian sports community was very surprised and outraged by the statements of IOC Vice President and presidential candidate Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. He stated several times, including at the last conference in Budapest, that there was unfinished business, that we should work on returning the Russian Olympic Committee to the IOC," the minister said.

Poor noted that his statement that the IOC should not take sides was even stranger, as it meant fencing itself off from some other side.

"I would like to understand what exactly Mr. Samaranch meant. In our opinion, this indicates that he may not be fully aware of what is happening in Ukraine and the crimes committed by Russia. Russia is under sanctions and has been condemned by all civilized countries of the world," Bidnyi added.

The head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports expressed his readiness to invite Samaranch to Ukraine to personally familiarize himself with the consequences of Russian aggression.

"I think we could invite Mr. Samaranch to visit Ukraine to show him the destroyed sports facilities and allow him to talk to athletes whose loved ones have died because of Russian aggression. We hope that this was just an unfortunate mistake. But if it is an indulgence of the aggressor, then it is incompatible with Mr. Samaranch's ambitions to become the president of an organization that is supposed to be the leader of the world sports movement," the minister emphasized.

An exposition in memory of Ukrainian athletes who died in the war against Russia was installed in London24.07.24, 21:36 • 49568 views

Bidny emphasized that the head of such an organization cannot but realize the responsibility that lies with the IOC.

"He, as the head, should follow the principles of justice, peace and international law. Such statements are strange and shameful for us," he summarized.

Bidnyi noted that Russia uses sports as a tool for propaganda and promotion of its interests.

"Sports is one of the areas that Russia directly uses for propaganda to emphasize its power and international authority. Athletes participating in international competitions serve as a tool to promote Russian interests. Therefore, the international sports community must do everything possible to ensure a just peace in the world," the minister said.

Bidnyi said that Ukraine expects a responsible position from the organization, which is the leader of the international sports movement, and that the IOC will comply with international law.

"If there is a country that violates these norms and uses sports as a tool for propaganda and justification of its criminal actions, it should be deprived of the opportunity to participate in international competitions. We hope that the IOC will have enough understanding of its own responsibility to make the right decisions," Bidnyi summarized.

Recall

Earlier, Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, a candidate for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee, said that the organization should consider reinstating Russia's rights after it complies with all compliance standards.

Ukraine expressed outrage over IOC Vice President Samaranch's statement on the possible renewal of Russia's membership.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SportsPolitics
ministerstvo-molodi-ta-sportu-ukrainaMinistry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
spainSpain
budapeshtBudapest
ukraineUkraine
londonLondon

