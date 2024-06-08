Biden signed new instructions on the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons by the United States

President of the United States of America Joe Biden signed updated instructions on the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons by the United States. This was announced by the Special Assistant to the US President, Senior Director of arms control at the National Security Council Pranay Voda, writes Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

The US president recently signed updated guidelines on the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons, which take into account the realities of the new nuclear era. They emphasize the need to take into account the growth and diversity of China's nuclear arsenal, as well as the need to contain Russia, China and North Korea at the same time special assistant to the president of the United States, senior director of arms control at the National Security Council Pranay Waddi

According to the Special Assistant to the US president, it is necessary to strengthen control over nuclear weapons.

The United States has said it will take measures to deter Russia after Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's statements about his intentions to deploy missiles within striking distance of the country and European allies if Ukraine is given permission to attack Russian territory.

Prana Waddi noted that the United States seeks to limit the proliferation of nuclear weapons around the world as much as possible.

In his opinion, an increase in the number of deployed nuclear weapons may be required in the coming years, so the United States should be fully prepared if the US president makes an appropriate decision.

