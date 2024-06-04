Biden expected to sign today executive order to curb immigration - report

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Biden expected to sign today executive order to curb immigration - report

Biden expected to sign today executive order to curb immigration - report

Kyiv  •  UNN

President Biden is expected to issue a new executive order allowing the rapid deportation of migrants entering the United States illegally without considering their asylum requests once the daily threshold aimed at restricting the arrival of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border is reached.

It is expected that US President Joe Biden on Tuesday will issue a new radical decree aimed at restricting the arrival of migrants at the US-Mexico border, writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

According to CBS, under the planned order, U.S. officials will be able to quickly deport migrants entering the United States illegally, without processing their asylum requests, once the threshold for numbers per day is reached.

This, in turn, will allow border guards to limit the number of migrants arriving, CBS, the BBC's U.S. partner, told three unnamed sources informed of the pending order.

CBS – an American partner of the BBC-and other US news agencies reported that Biden is considering using a 1952 law that allows access to the US asylum system to be restricted.

The law, known as 212(f), allows the US president to "stop the entry" of foreigners if their arrival "harms the interests" of the country.

The same ruling was used by the Trump administration to ban immigration and travel from several predominantly Muslim countries, as well as to prohibit migrants from granting asylum if they were detained while illegally crossing the U.S. border, prompting accusations of racism.

It is expected that the processing of asylum applications at entry points will continue in accordance with the order. About 1,500 asylum seekers undergo the procedure at official checkpoints every day, mostly after making an appointment through the Customs and Border Control (CBP) program, known as CBP one.

Mayors of several border towns, including Brownsville and Edinburgh, both in Texas, were expected to be in Washington for the president's speech.

It is reported that Democratic lawmakers are also informed about this plan.

However, the proposal is likely to be challenged in court by either immigration advocates or Republican-led states.

A White House official told the publication on Friday that no final decisions were made on possible actions of the executive branch.

In a statement, a White House official noted that the bipartisan border security agreement failed earlier this year due to Republican opposition in the US Congress.

"Although Republicans in Congress have decided to take the path of additional border controls, President Biden will not stop fighting to provide the resources that border guards and migrations need to ensure the security of our border," the spokesman said.

"As we said earlier, the administration continues to explore a number of policy options, and we remain committed to taking action to address our broken immigration system," the representative added.

Republicans have criticized Biden's border plan as a ploy in an election year and said the U.S. already has laws to prevent illegal immigration, but they are not being properly enforced by the Democratic President.

Addition

During the reign of US President Joe Biden, more than 6.4 million migrants were stopped from illegally entering the United States. This is a record figure that made him politically vulnerable during his re-election campaign.

However, the number of incoming migrants has declined sharply this year, although experts believe that this trend is unlikely to be sustainable.

The decline in the number of migrants crossing the border with the United States occurs, as noted, at a politically difficult moment for President Biden. polls show that immigration is a major concern for many voters in the November presidential election.

A Gallup poll conducted in late April found that 27% of Americans consider immigration to be the most important issue facing the country and outpacing the economy and inflation.

A separate poll conducted in March by The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Relations Research found that two-thirds of Americans now disapprove of Biden's actions on the border, including about 40% of Democratic voters.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
white-houseWhite House
mexicoMexico
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
texasTexas
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
polandPoland

