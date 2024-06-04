Biden expected to sign today executive order to curb immigration - report

It is expected that US President Joe Biden on Tuesday will issue a new radical decree aimed at restricting the arrival of migrants at the US-Mexico border, writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

According to CBS, under the planned order, U.S. officials will be able to quickly deport migrants entering the United States illegally, without processing their asylum requests, once the threshold for numbers per day is reached.

This, in turn, will allow border guards to limit the number of migrants arriving, CBS, the BBC's U.S. partner, told three unnamed sources informed of the pending order.

CBS – an American partner of the BBC-and other US news agencies reported that Biden is considering using a 1952 law that allows access to the US asylum system to be restricted.

The law, known as 212(f), allows the US president to "stop the entry" of foreigners if their arrival "harms the interests" of the country.

The same ruling was used by the Trump administration to ban immigration and travel from several predominantly Muslim countries, as well as to prohibit migrants from granting asylum if they were detained while illegally crossing the U.S. border, prompting accusations of racism.

It is expected that the processing of asylum applications at entry points will continue in accordance with the order. About 1,500 asylum seekers undergo the procedure at official checkpoints every day, mostly after making an appointment through the Customs and Border Control (CBP) program, known as CBP one.

Mayors of several border towns, including Brownsville and Edinburgh, both in Texas, were expected to be in Washington for the president's speech.

It is reported that Democratic lawmakers are also informed about this plan.

However, the proposal is likely to be challenged in court by either immigration advocates or Republican-led states.

A White House official told the publication on Friday that no final decisions were made on possible actions of the executive branch.

In a statement, a White House official noted that the bipartisan border security agreement failed earlier this year due to Republican opposition in the US Congress.

"Although Republicans in Congress have decided to take the path of additional border controls, President Biden will not stop fighting to provide the resources that border guards and migrations need to ensure the security of our border," the spokesman said.

"As we said earlier, the administration continues to explore a number of policy options, and we remain committed to taking action to address our broken immigration system," the representative added.

Republicans have criticized Biden's border plan as a ploy in an election year and said the U.S. already has laws to prevent illegal immigration, but they are not being properly enforced by the Democratic President.

Addition

During the reign of US President Joe Biden, more than 6.4 million migrants were stopped from illegally entering the United States. This is a record figure that made him politically vulnerable during his re-election campaign.

However, the number of incoming migrants has declined sharply this year, although experts believe that this trend is unlikely to be sustainable.

The decline in the number of migrants crossing the border with the United States occurs, as noted, at a politically difficult moment for President Biden. polls show that immigration is a major concern for many voters in the November presidential election.

A Gallup poll conducted in late April found that 27% of Americans consider immigration to be the most important issue facing the country and outpacing the economy and inflation.

A separate poll conducted in March by The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Relations Research found that two-thirds of Americans now disapprove of Biden's actions on the border, including about 40% of Democratic voters.