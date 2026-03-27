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Movie Reviews 2026: Ukrainian and World Premieres

Kyiv • UNN

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UNN has prepared a review of anticipated films about war, myths, and space. While Ukrainian fantasy and dramas impress with their depth, Scream 7 received negative reviews.

Movie Reviews 2026: Ukrainian and World Premieres

The world of cinema and TV series offers hundreds of premieres every year, but not all of them are worth the time spent. Viewers are increasingly looking not just for entertainment, but for meaning — stories that leave an aftertaste, make them think, or help them experience strong emotions. That is why reviews are becoming an important guide: they help separate truly high-quality content from loud but empty hype. UNN has reviewed the most anticipated premieres and selected films worth watching.

"Kakhovka Object" (war drama)

The film shows war not only as combat operations but also as a test of human dignity, character, and choice. Through the fate of the main character, the viewer sees how difficult it is to make decisions in extreme circumstances when every step can affect the lives of others. The director masterfully combines psychological tension with realistic details, creating an atmosphere of complete immersion. The film is not only about war but also about human responsibility, strength of spirit, and the ability to remain human in the chaos of events.

"Mavka. The True Myth" (romantic fantasy)

The premiere will take place on March 1, 2026. This is a continuation of the Ukrainian fantasy tradition, where national myths and legends come to life on screen. The film reveals Mavka's inner world, her desire for love and freedom, as well as the conflict between the human and the magical. The animation promises to be bright and detailed, and the story is universal: it touches on the themes of choice, self-discovery, and responsibility for one's feelings. This film will be a good example of modern Ukrainian animation, capable of captivating both children and adults.

"When Will You Divorce?" (corporate comedy)

A comedy about personal life and work relationships that raises questions about the balance between career and personal feelings. The film humorously shows how easy it is to get confused in one's own emotions, trying to satisfy the expectations of others. The authors successfully combined light life situations and ironic dialogues, which makes the viewing entertaining but not superficial. This film is for those who appreciate modern humor and recognize themselves or colleagues in the characters. 

"Odyssey" (epic adventure drama)

A large-scale adaptation of Odysseus's travels after the Trojan War. The film shows not only the hero's physical trials but also his inner transformation: courage, ingenuity, patience, and moral choice in critical moments. The artistic design and the use of modern technologies to create epic landscapes and battle scenes are impressive. The director managed to combine a classic story with a modern cinematic rhythm, which makes "Odyssey" not only spectacular but also emotionally deep. 

"Lord of the Universe" (sci-fi, action)

The film transports the viewer into a vibrant magical world where heroes fight for justice, and the line between good and evil constantly shifts. This is a story about courage, self-sacrifice, and responsibility for one's own destiny and the destiny of others. The combination of special effects, a fantasy world, and an adventure plot makes the film attractive to a wide audience. But the main thing is not the effects, but the internal struggle of the characters, which gives the film depth and meaning.

"Scream 7" (2026)

The return to the famous slasher franchise proved unsuccessful. Despite the direction of series veteran Kevin Williamson and the comeback of Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox, the film received mostly negative reviews from critics. 

Thus, 2026 promises to be a landmark year for Ukrainian and world cinema. Even with fewer premieres, there is a tendency towards a deep elaboration of characters, psychological conflicts, and moral issues, which makes modern films and series not only entertainment but also a way of understanding human life and the modern world.

"You Are Space" breaks records: Ukrainian sci-fi attracts over 326,000 viewers10.02.26, 21:04 • 6852 views

Stanislav Karmazin

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