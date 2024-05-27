Berlin Again Opposes NATO's Protective Shield for Ukraine

The German federal government continues to oppose the creation of a protective shield from NATO territory against Russian air attacks on the western part of Ukraine, n-tv reports UNN, citing a comment by a German government spokesman.

“From our point of view, this would be participation, direct participation in this conflict. And this is something we do not want,” German government spokesman Steffen Gebestreit said in Berlin.

He also referred to statements by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The demands for a protective shield have recently become loudly voiced internationally and in Germany, the publication points out.

